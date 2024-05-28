Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Ivan Retirement

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Ivan, a military working dog with the 99th Security Forces Squadron, celebrates his retirement during a retirement ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925779
    VIRIN: 240523-F-KO637-1001
    Filename: DOD_110348789
    Length: 00:09:02
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Ivan Retirement, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

