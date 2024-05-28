Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Fort Myers beach conducts training during open house

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crews showcased a response boat and helicopter training evolution in Fort Myers, Florida, May 17, 2024. The training display was part of the Station Fort Myers Beach open house during National Safe Boating Week. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925777
    VIRIN: 240517-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110348759
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

