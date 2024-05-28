Coast Guard Station Fort Myers beach conducts training during open house

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crews showcased a response boat and helicopter training evolution in Fort Myers, Florida, May 17, 2024. The training display was part of the Station Fort Myers Beach open house during National Safe Boating Week. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
