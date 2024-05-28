Fleet Week New York 2024: Once a Marine, Always a Marine Formation

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, talks about the 'once a Marine, always a Marine' formation during Fleet Week New York (FWNY2024), May 22, 2024. The formation was organized in order to bring generations of Marines together and celebrate those who serve, those who are currently serving and those who have served. FWNY, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft )
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
DREAMY-SOFT-AMBIENT-(SACRED-GARDENS) - https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=751773075
