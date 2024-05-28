Fleet Week New York 2024: Once a Marine, Always a Marine Formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, talks about the 'once a Marine, always a Marine' formation during Fleet Week New York (FWNY2024), May 22, 2024. The formation was organized in order to bring generations of Marines together and celebrate those who serve, those who are currently serving and those who have served. FWNY, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft )



