    1ID 2ABCT Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger Brigade", holds their change of command ceremony at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, KS, on May 30, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Brian M. Harris relinquishes command to Col. Landgrave "Tom" Smith.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925770
    VIRIN: 240530-A-TS338-4948
    Filename: DOD_110348604
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID 2ABCT Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    1st infantry division
    Year of Victory

