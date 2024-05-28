1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger Brigade", holds their change of command ceremony at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, KS, on May 30, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Brian M. Harris relinquishes command to Col. Landgrave "Tom" Smith.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925770
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-TS338-4948
|Filename:
|DOD_110348604
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1ID 2ABCT Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
