    You're Wearing Your Ear Plugs Wrong

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    This is how to properly use foam ear plugs or hearing protection.

    1. Roll the ear plug
    2. Hold you ear open while you insert the ear plug
    3. wait for the foam to fully expand

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925766
    VIRIN: 240531-O-XH734-3367
    Filename: DOD_110348571
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You're Wearing Your Ear Plugs Wrong, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ear plugs
    hearing protection
    DHA
    hearing center of excellence
    MHSsocial
    HCE

