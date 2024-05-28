This is how to properly use foam ear plugs or hearing protection.
1. Roll the ear plug
2. Hold you ear open while you insert the ear plug
3. wait for the foam to fully expand
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925766
|VIRIN:
|240531-O-XH734-3367
|Filename:
|DOD_110348571
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, You're Wearing Your Ear Plugs Wrong, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT