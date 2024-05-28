Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Dam Safety Awareness 2024: Rend LAke

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    It’s National Dam Safety Awareness Day! As we reflect on the important role dams play, we are also aware of the devastation that can occur if a dam fails. National Dam Safety Awareness Day reminds us about the importance of being responsible dam owners to ensure people, energy, agriculture, commerce, and infrastructure is protected. That is something that is incredibly important to Dennis Morris a Civil Engineer Technician for the St. Louis District at Rend Lake. Give a listen as he talks about the Rend Lake Dam and it's role in the larger scope to our nation and those who depend on it.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024
    ST. LOUIS, MO, US

