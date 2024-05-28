National Dam Safety Awareness 2024: Rend LAke

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s National Dam Safety Awareness Day! As we reflect on the important role dams play, we are also aware of the devastation that can occur if a dam fails. National Dam Safety Awareness Day reminds us about the importance of being responsible dam owners to ensure people, energy, agriculture, commerce, and infrastructure is protected. That is something that is incredibly important to Dennis Morris a Civil Engineer Technician for the St. Louis District at Rend Lake. Give a listen as he talks about the Rend Lake Dam and it's role in the larger scope to our nation and those who depend on it.