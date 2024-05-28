PCOR M240b Familiarization

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School international security force professionals from Colombia, Mexico, and Paraguay complete static M240b machine gun weapon familiarization training at the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.
The students are currently participating in NAVSCIATTS' Patrol Craft Officer Riverine course.
