Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCOR M240b Familiarization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School international security force professionals from Colombia, Mexico, and Paraguay complete static M240b machine gun weapon familiarization training at the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    The students are currently participating in NAVSCIATTS' Patrol Craft Officer Riverine course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925733
    VIRIN: 240529-N-TI567-1014
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110348274
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCOR M240b Familiarization, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT