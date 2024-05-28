Bomber Task Force 24-3 flight ops B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts flight operations during Bomber Task Force 24-3 over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions support NATO Allies and reinforce the United States’ role as a credible and reliable partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)