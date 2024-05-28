A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts flight operations during Bomber Task Force 24-3 over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions support NATO Allies and reinforce the United States’ role as a credible and reliable partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925721
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-VB725-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110348204
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-3 flight ops B-Roll, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT