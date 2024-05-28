BTF 24-3 Takeoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes off from Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 28, 2024. U.S. European Command’s joint forces are engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)