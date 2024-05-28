A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes off from Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 28, 2024. U.S. European Command’s joint forces are engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925717
|VIRIN:
|240528-F-XB433-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110348182
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, BTF 24-3 Takeoff, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT