BACH Patient Shares Bariatric Experience

Tammy Coleman, a bariatric patient, discusses her journey and overall experience with Maj. Tori Holtestaul, a bariatric surgeon at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. They delve into the process, the benefits of the procedure, and the significant medical and health improvements Tammy has experienced.



To learn more about bariatric surgery, or to see if it is an option for you, visit: https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Hospital-Care-Surgery/Surgery

-or-

Talk to your primary care team for more information!