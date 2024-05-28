Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Patient Shares Bariatric Experience

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Tammy Coleman, a bariatric patient, discusses her journey and overall experience with Maj. Tori Holtestaul, a bariatric surgeon at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. They delve into the process, the benefits of the procedure, and the significant medical and health improvements Tammy has experienced.

    To learn more about bariatric surgery, or to see if it is an option for you, visit: https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Hospital-Care-Surgery/Surgery
    -or-
    Talk to your primary care team for more information!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925699
    VIRIN: 240523-D-DQ133-9999
    Filename: DOD_110347991
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US

