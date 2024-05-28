Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Torch Comes to Sainte-Mere-Eglise

    SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE, FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 2024 Olympic Torch relay traveled through the streets of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France on 31 May 2024. This is one of many sites it will make on its final destination in Paris, France.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925694
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PT551-2708
    Filename: DOD_110347835
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE, FR

    This work, Olympic Torch Comes to Sainte-Mere-Eglise, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether #EverVigilant #D-Day80

