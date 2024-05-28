The 2024 Olympic Torch relay traveled through the streets of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France on 31 May 2024. This is one of many sites it will make on its final destination in Paris, France.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925694
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-PT551-2708
|Filename:
|DOD_110347835
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Olympic Torch Comes to Sainte-Mere-Eglise, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
