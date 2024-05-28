BACH Nurse Educates on Stroke Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Closing out National Stroke Awareness month,Ryan Diehl, BACH Nurse Educator, explains the signs and symptoms of a strokes; medical and lifestyle factors that can contribute to a stroke; and what to do if you start noticing signs and symptoms in yourself or others.



B.E.F.A.S.T. Balance loss, Eye sight changes, Face changes, Arm weakness or use, Speech difficulties, Time - Call 911. Strokes can happen to anyone regardless of medical or lifestyle factors, but ensuring you live a healthy lifestyle can help mitigate your risk.