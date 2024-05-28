Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Nurse Educates on Stroke Awareness

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Closing out National Stroke Awareness month,Ryan Diehl, BACH Nurse Educator, explains the signs and symptoms of a strokes; medical and lifestyle factors that can contribute to a stroke; and what to do if you start noticing signs and symptoms in yourself or others.

    B.E.F.A.S.T. Balance loss, Eye sight changes, Face changes, Arm weakness or use, Speech difficulties, Time - Call 911. Strokes can happen to anyone regardless of medical or lifestyle factors, but ensuring you live a healthy lifestyle can help mitigate your risk.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

