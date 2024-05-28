Closing out National Stroke Awareness month,Ryan Diehl, BACH Nurse Educator, explains the signs and symptoms of a strokes; medical and lifestyle factors that can contribute to a stroke; and what to do if you start noticing signs and symptoms in yourself or others.
B.E.F.A.S.T. Balance loss, Eye sight changes, Face changes, Arm weakness or use, Speech difficulties, Time - Call 911. Strokes can happen to anyone regardless of medical or lifestyle factors, but ensuring you live a healthy lifestyle can help mitigate your risk.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925690
|VIRIN:
|240523-D-DQ133-8009
|Filename:
|DOD_110347699
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BACH Nurse Educates on Stroke Awareness, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT