    Fort Campbell SRU Rededicates Memorial Garden

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hosted a rededication ceremony for their Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden on May 22. Maj. Gen Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks on what the ceremony means and how even though these Soldiers may be gone, they are not forgotten. This memorial garden honors SRU Soldiers who have passed while stationed with the unit since 2009. Situated on the SRU grounds, the garden provides a dedicated space for surviving family members, friends, Soldiers, and civilians to reflect, supporting their spiritual and emotional growth.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925689
    VIRIN: 240523-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110347690
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

