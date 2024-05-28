U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kimberly Miller, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron Combat Arms Training instructor, talks about the Excellence in Competition event hosted at the Vogelweh Air Base CATM range, on May 15 and 16, 2024. The top 10% of participants the competed were eligible to earn the Excellence in Competition pistol badge. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925682
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-VM922-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110347634
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 569th USFPS CATM Hosts Excellence In Competition (720p without graphics), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT