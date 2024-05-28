Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th USFPS CATM Hosts Excellence In Competition (720p with graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kimberly Miller, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron Combat Arms Training instructor, talks about the Excellence in Competition event hosted at the Vogelweh Air Base CATM range, on May 15 and 16, 2024. The top 10% of participants the competed were eligible to earn the Excellence in Competition pistol badge. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    This work, 569th USFPS CATM Hosts Excellence In Competition (720p with graphics), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

