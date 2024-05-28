Youth from the Service National Universel carry the Paris 2024 Olympic Flame through the town square in Sainte-Mère-Église, Normandy, as part of Relais de La Flamme May 31, 2024. Torchbearers marched through the village as celebrations took place in advance of D-Day 80. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925678
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-MB608-2502
|Filename:
|DOD_110347628
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Relais de La Flamme in Sainte-Mère-Église, by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
