    Reserve Ready: Commander’s Key Support Program

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The Commander’s Key Support Program is an official squadron family readiness program designed to enhance readiness and establish a sense of community. If you’re interested in becoming a Key Support Liaison, contact your respective unit leadership team or your local Military and Family Readiness office. If you have questions, you can email A1ZO, Resilience Operations, at hqafrc.a1zo.workflow@us.af.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 08:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 925672
    VIRIN: 240509-F-DS349-1000
    Filename: DOD_110347568
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Robins Air Force Base

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Key Spouse Program
    Commanders Key Support Program
    HQ AFRC Public Affairs
    AFRC Key Support

