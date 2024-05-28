Reserve Ready: Commander’s Key Support Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925672" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Commander’s Key Support Program is an official squadron family readiness program designed to enhance readiness and establish a sense of community. If you’re interested in becoming a Key Support Liaison, contact your respective unit leadership team or your local Military and Family Readiness office. If you have questions, you can email A1ZO, Resilience Operations, at hqafrc.a1zo.workflow@us.af.mil.