Reserve Ready: Commander’s Key Support Program

The Commander’s Key Support Program is an official squadron family readiness program designed to enhance readiness and establish a sense of community. If you’re interested in becoming a Key Support Liaison, contact your respective unit leadership team or your local Military and Family Readiness office. If you have questions, you can email A1ZO, Resilience Operations, at hqafrc.a1zo.workflow@us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 08:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925672
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-DS349-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110347568
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Robins Air Force Base
Air Force Reserve Command
