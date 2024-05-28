The remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, were transferred to possession of Army Mortuary Affairs in a dignified recovery of remains ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chapel, May 28, 2024. Baskind, a platoon commander assigned to the 899th Tank Destroyer Batallion, passed in a German military hospital following an ambush on June 23, 1944. Efforts to recover and identify Baskind's remains proved successful and he will be re-buried at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, France, on June 23, 2024. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 08:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925670
|VIRIN:
|240528-A-YG558-6760
|Filename:
|DOD_110347549
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WWII veteran dignified remains, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dignified Transfer Ceremony
Memorial Service Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT