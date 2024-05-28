Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII veteran dignified remains

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, were transferred to possession of Army Mortuary Affairs in a dignified recovery of remains ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chapel, May 28, 2024. Baskind, a platoon commander assigned to the 899th Tank Destroyer Batallion, passed in a German military hospital following an ambush on June 23, 1944. Efforts to recover and identify Baskind's remains proved successful and he will be re-buried at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, France, on June 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 08:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925670
    VIRIN: 240528-A-YG558-6760
    Filename: DOD_110347549
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Dignified Transfer Ceremony

    Memorial Service Ceremony

    TAGS

    Normandy
    WWII
    LRMC

