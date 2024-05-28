WWII veteran dignified remains

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, were transferred to possession of Army Mortuary Affairs in a dignified recovery of remains ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chapel, May 28, 2024. Baskind, a platoon commander assigned to the 899th Tank Destroyer Batallion, passed in a German military hospital following an ambush on June 23, 1944. Efforts to recover and identify Baskind's remains proved successful and he will be re-buried at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, France, on June 23, 2024. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)