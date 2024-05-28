The F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 495th arrive at Powidz Air Base, Poland, for Astral Knight 24 May 10, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on demonstrating joint Allied IAMD for regional defense testing deployment and sustainment of IAMD assets and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925667
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-EJ253-1029
|Filename:
|DOD_110347453
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Valkyries Arrive at Astral Knight 24, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
