Valkyries Arrive at Astral Knight 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 495th arrive at Powidz Air Base, Poland, for Astral Knight 24 May 10, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on demonstrating joint Allied IAMD for regional defense testing deployment and sustainment of IAMD assets and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)