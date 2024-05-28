Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valkyries Arrive at Astral Knight 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ AIR BASE, POLAND

    05.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 495th arrive at Powidz Air Base, Poland, for Astral Knight 24 May 10, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on demonstrating joint Allied IAMD for regional defense testing deployment and sustainment of IAMD assets and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925667
    VIRIN: 240510-F-EJ253-1029
    Filename: DOD_110347453
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valkyries Arrive at Astral Knight 24, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT