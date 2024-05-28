Sicily Rome American Cemetery Memorial Day

NETTUNO, Italy (May 27, 2024) AFN Naples InFocus video covering a Memorial Day ceremony at the Sicily Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, May 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 06:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925660
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-CJ510-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347324
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
