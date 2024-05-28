Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sicily Rome American Cemetery Memorial Day

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    05.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NETTUNO, Italy (May 27, 2024) AFN Naples InFocus video covering a Memorial Day ceremony at the Sicily Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, May 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 06:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925660
    VIRIN: 240527-N-CJ510-1001
    Filename: DOD_110347324
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NETTUNO, IT

