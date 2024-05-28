F-16 Hot Pit Refueling during Astral Knight 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing are refueled in a hot pit during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 utilized the ability to rapidly deploy large combat credible force throughout Europe engaging, posturing, and being at the ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)