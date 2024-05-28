F-16 Hot Pit Refueling during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing are refueled in a hot pit during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 utilized the ability to rapidly deploy large combat credible force throughout Europe engaging, posturing, and being at the ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 04:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925658
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-EJ253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347289
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
