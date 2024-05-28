Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Hot Pit Refueling during Astral Knight 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ AIR BASE, POLAND

    05.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing are refueled in a hot pit during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 utilized the ability to rapidly deploy large combat credible force throughout Europe engaging, posturing, and being at the ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 04:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925658
    VIRIN: 240514-F-EJ253-1001
    Filename: DOD_110347289
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Hot Pit Refueling during Astral Knight 24, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT