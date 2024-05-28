Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, commander of Navy Personnel Command and Force Master Chief William Houlihan of Navy Personnel Command, speak to Sailors during an All Hands Call as part of a MyNavyHR Career Development Symposium event on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 14, 2024. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
This work, MyNavyHR Visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi and PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
