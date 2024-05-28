Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavyHR Visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella

    ITALY

    05.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi and Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal

    AFN Sigonella

    Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, commander of Navy Personnel Command and Force Master Chief William Houlihan of Navy Personnel Command, speak to Sailors during an All Hands Call as part of a MyNavyHR Career Development Symposium event on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 14, 2024. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925647
    VIRIN: 240514-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110347218
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, MyNavyHR Visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi and PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    CDS
    Navy Personnel Command
    NASSIG
    AHC
    MyNavyHR

