Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors gear up for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct rehearsal of concept drills during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to TFTA to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925646
    VIRIN: 240525-M-HW569-2001
    Filename: DOD_110347212
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors gear up for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Marines
    ADF
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT