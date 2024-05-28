Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Renovation Project
- Mock Tribunals
- Volunteers Help Local Youths
- Giant Kite Festival
- Spring Festival at Torii Beach
- Beach Cleanup on USAG Okinawa
- Children’s Day
- Zama Killer Katanas
- ZMHS News Reports
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 03:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|925645
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-MS361-8952
|Filename:
|DOD_110347210
|Length:
|00:10:58
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rising Sun May - June 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
