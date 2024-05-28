Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rising Sun May - June 2024 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:

    - Renovation Project
    - Mock Tribunals
    - Volunteers Help Local Youths
    - Giant Kite Festival
    - Spring Festival at Torii Beach
    - Beach Cleanup on USAG Okinawa
    - Children’s Day
    - Zama Killer Katanas
    - ZMHS News Reports

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 03:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 925645
    VIRIN: 240531-A-MS361-8952
    Filename: DOD_110347210
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

