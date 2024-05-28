Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: Medical SMEE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lead a medical subject matter expert exchange for Marines assigned to the 15th MEU and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Marine Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925641
    VIRIN: 240530-M-HP224-2001
    Filename: DOD_110347054
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: Medical SMEE, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, Tiger Strike, BLT 1/5, usmcnews, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th BDE (Para)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT