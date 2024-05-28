Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: Medical SMEE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lead a medical subject matter expert exchange for Marines assigned to the 15th MEU and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Marine Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)