U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lead a medical subject matter expert exchange for Marines assigned to the 15th MEU and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Marine Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925641
|VIRIN:
|240530-M-HP224-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347054
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: Medical SMEE, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT