ACDC: 1/7 conducts CBRN SMEE with Philippine service members B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 1st Marine Brigade conduct a Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense subject matter expert exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925638
|VIRIN:
|240525-M-DC769-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346952
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|BARIRA, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
