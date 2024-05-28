Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Fair

    JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific update video highlighting the Mental Health Fair held at Naval Air Facility Atsugi's Fleet and Family Support Center on Wednesday, May 22nd. The fair presented mental health exercises and resources available to members of the Atsugi community.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 21:54
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Mental Health
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Atsugi
    Naval Air Facility
    Kanagawa

