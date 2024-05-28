Pacific update video highlighting the Mental Health Fair held at Naval Air Facility Atsugi's Fleet and Family Support Center on Wednesday, May 22nd. The fair presented mental health exercises and resources available to members of the Atsugi community.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 21:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925630
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346905
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Fair, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
