    Sgt. 1st Class Wesley Goddard- New York Army National Guard, ABD 249 Shout

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Sgt. 1st Class Wesley Goddard, currently serving on state active duty with Joint Task Force Empire Shield at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, extended warm birthday wishes to the U.S. Army on its 249th anniversary June 14. Joint Task Force Empire Shield, a tenant unit at Fort Hamilton — the sole active U.S. Army base in New York City, celebrated this milestone. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain, New York Army National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 19:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 925628
    VIRIN: 240520-A-UC062-1294
    Filename: DOD_110346595
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Wesley Goddard- New York Army National Guard, ABD 249 Shout, by 1LT Stephanie Sylvain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    New York Army National Guard
    Special Events
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Army Birthday Day
    ABD 249

