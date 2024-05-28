Sgt. 1st Class Wesley Goddard- New York Army National Guard, ABD 249 Shout

Sgt. 1st Class Wesley Goddard, currently serving on state active duty with Joint Task Force Empire Shield at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, extended warm birthday wishes to the U.S. Army on its 249th anniversary June 14. Joint Task Force Empire Shield, a tenant unit at Fort Hamilton — the sole active U.S. Army base in New York City, celebrated this milestone. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain, New York Army National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 19:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925628
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-UC062-1294
|Filename:
|DOD_110346595
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
