JROTC cadets Leadership Reaction Course B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925627" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools complete the Leadership Reaction Course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The LRC is a key training event of the Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp, designed to develop leadership skills, teamwork, and military discipline among cadets. Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion personnel served as safety observers and mentors, providing guidance, ensuring safety, and sharing their expertise to enhance the cadets’ training experience. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)