Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools complete the Leadership Reaction Course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The LRC is a key training event of the Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp, designed to develop leadership skills, teamwork, and military discipline among cadets. Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion personnel served as safety observers and mentors, providing guidance, ensuring safety, and sharing their expertise to enhance the cadets’ training experience. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925627
|VIRIN:
|240529-Z-SR689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110346550
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC cadets Leadership Reaction Course B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation
LEAVE A COMMENT