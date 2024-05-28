Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC cadets Leadership Reaction Course B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools complete the Leadership Reaction Course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The LRC is a key training event of the Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp, designed to develop leadership skills, teamwork, and military discipline among cadets. Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion personnel served as safety observers and mentors, providing guidance, ensuring safety, and sharing their expertise to enhance the cadets’ training experience. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925627
    VIRIN: 240529-Z-SR689-1002
    Filename: DOD_110346550
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    Aviation

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

