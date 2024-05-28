Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC cadets flight familiarization with 207th AVN B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command provide Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools with a familiarization flight aboard a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter as part of the Cadet Leadership Challenge camp at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The Cadet Leadership Challenge camp fostered leadership skills, teamwork, military discipline, and esprit de corps among the cadets. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925626
    VIRIN: 240529-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110346538
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC cadets flight familiarization with 207th AVN B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

