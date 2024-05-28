JROTC cadets flight familiarization with 207th AVN B-Roll

Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command provide Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools with a familiarization flight aboard a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter as part of the Cadet Leadership Challenge camp at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The Cadet Leadership Challenge camp fostered leadership skills, teamwork, military discipline, and esprit de corps among the cadets. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925626
|VIRIN:
|240529-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346538
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
