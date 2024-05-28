SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New Under Secretary of the Air Force, Retention Bonuses, and B-21 Flight Testing

In this week's look around the Air Force, Melissa Dalton is confirmed by the Senate to be the new Under Secretary of the Air Force, the fiscal year 2024 Selective Retention Bonus list is out, and the B-21 Raider is on track to become the backbone of the Air Force’s bomber fleet.
05.30.2024
05.30.2024
Video Productions
|925621
|240530-F-WS125-2016
|DOD_110346313
00:02:10
|US
