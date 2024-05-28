Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New Under Secretary of the Air Force, Retention Bonuses, and B-21 Flight Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Melissa Dalton is confirmed by the Senate to be the new Under Secretary of the Air Force, the fiscal year 2024 Selective Retention Bonus list is out, and the B-21 Raider is on track to become the backbone of the Air Force’s bomber fleet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925621
    VIRIN: 240530-F-WS125-2016
    Filename: DOD_110346313
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New Under Secretary of the Air Force, Retention Bonuses, and B-21 Flight Testing, by SSgt Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT