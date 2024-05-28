Around the Air Force: New Under Secretary of the Air Force, Retention Bonuses, and B-21 Flight Testing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week's look around the Air Force, Melissa Dalton is confirmed by the Senate to be the new Under Secretary of the Air Force, the fiscal year 2024 Selective Retention Bonus list is out, and the B-21 Raider is on track to become the backbone of the Air Force’s bomber fleet.