    TEC-U Update Episode 09

    TN, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold, Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon, Master Sgt. Amber Williams and Master Sgt. Jonathan Young

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Learn how the TEC-U team helps the Air National Guard with video production and learning development. This month the production team assists the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in bringing back the Airmen Leadership Graduation Banquet.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    TEC
    Training

