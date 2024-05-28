TEC-U Update Episode 09

Learn how the TEC-U team helps the Air National Guard with video production and learning development. This month the production team assists the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in bringing back the Airmen Leadership Graduation Banquet.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 17:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|925614
|VIRIN:
|240530-Z-DS155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346044
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
