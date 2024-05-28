Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote address at the U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 17:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|925607
|Filename:
|DOD_110345961
|Length:
|02:09:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers the Keynote Address at the U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT