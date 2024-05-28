Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senator Cornyn visit BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    United States Senator John Cornyn visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 30, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925601
    VIRIN: 240530-F-SA938-3394
    Filename: DOD_110345900
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Cornyn visit BROLL, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Visit, 17 TRW, Senator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT