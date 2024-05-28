United States Senator John Cornyn visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 30, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925601
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-SA938-3394
|Filename:
|DOD_110345900
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senator Cornyn visit BROLL, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT