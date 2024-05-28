Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Demonstrates Rapid Deployment Capability during EXPLODEO 2024 (B-ROLL)

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing demonstrate the ability to rapidly prepare and deploy cargo, troops and aircraft in support of operations during the Explode into Theater exercise on May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures; and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925600
    VIRIN: 240529-F-BQ566-2001
    Filename: DOD_110345894
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Demonstrates Rapid Deployment Capability during EXPLODEO 2024 (B-ROLL), by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Rapid Global Mobility
    EXPLODEO 2024

