MacDill Demonstrates Rapid Deployment Capability during EXPLODEO 2024 (B-ROLL)

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing demonstrate the ability to rapidly prepare and deploy cargo, troops and aircraft in support of operations during the Explode into Theater exercise on May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures; and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925600
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-BQ566-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110345894
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
