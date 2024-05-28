WSINT 24-A Take offs fighters

Various aircraft including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-22 Raptor, the F-15E Strike Eagle, the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the F-35 Lightning II and the EA-18G Growler, take off during Weapons School Integration (WSINT) phase of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. This WSINT is the capstone phase for approximately 135 students. A mission during WSINT can include up to 72 aircraft and integration with the sister services.
Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 17:52
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
