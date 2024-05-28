Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSINT 24-A Take offs fighters

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Various aircraft including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-22 Raptor, the F-15E Strike Eagle, the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the F-35 Lightning II and the EA-18G Growler, take off during Weapons School Integration (WSINT) phase of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. This WSINT is the capstone phase for approximately 135 students. A mission during WSINT can include up to 72 aircraft and integration with the sister services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925583
    VIRIN: 240528-F-UT528-7793
    Filename: DOD_110345761
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSINT 24-A Take offs fighters, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    F-22 Raptor
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-35 Lightning II
    EA-18G Growler

