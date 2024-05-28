Learn From the Best at the Army Mountain Warfare School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From Italy during World War II to Korea in the 1950s and Afghanistan in the 2000s, mountaineering has long been a necessary skill for U.S. service members to operate in mountainous terrain. The Defense Department has several schools that train students on mountaineering. Its main training center is the Army Mountain Warfare School near Jericho, Vermont and its instructors are the best of the best. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)