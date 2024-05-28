Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learn From the Best at the Army Mountain Warfare School

    VT, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Defense.gov         

    From Italy during World War II to Korea in the 1950s and Afghanistan in the 2000s, mountaineering has long been a necessary skill for U.S. service members to operate in mountainous terrain. The Defense Department has several schools that train students on mountaineering. Its main training center is the Army Mountain Warfare School near Jericho, Vermont and its instructors are the best of the best. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925568
    VIRIN: 240419-D-VS137-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345497
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: VT, US

    This work, Learn From the Best at the Army Mountain Warfare School, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    Featured Videos

