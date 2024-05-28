From Italy during World War II to Korea in the 1950s and Afghanistan in the 2000s, mountaineering has long been a necessary skill for U.S. service members to operate in mountainous terrain. The Defense Department has several schools that train students on mountaineering. Its main training center is the Army Mountain Warfare School near Jericho, Vermont and its instructors are the best of the best. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925568
|VIRIN:
|240419-D-VS137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110345497
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Learn From the Best at the Army Mountain Warfare School, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT