MacDill Demonstrates Rapid Deployment Capability during EXPLODEO 2024

Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate cargo movements during exercise Explode Into Theatre (EXPLODIO) 2024 May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)