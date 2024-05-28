Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Demonstrates Rapid Deployment Capability during EXPLODEO 2024

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin, Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook and Senior Airman Michael Killian

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate cargo movements during exercise Explode Into Theatre (EXPLODIO) 2024 May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925567
    VIRIN: 240530-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345496
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    TAGS

    exercise
    explodio

