    AER drive continues - It's Better at Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Bliss garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Bliss garrison command sergeant major, are joined by Bliss Army Emergency Relief specialist Randy Boyette with another video about why "It's Better at Bliss."

    For more than 80 years, Army Emergency Relief has provided grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve the financial distress of Soldiers and their families.

    To learn how you can support the Army’s only non-profit, visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org. This year’s annual pledge drive runs until June 14.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 925562
    VIRIN: 240530-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 240530
    Filename: DOD_110345331
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER drive continues - It's Better at Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    family
    texas
    army
    usarmy

