Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Bliss garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Bliss garrison command sergeant major, are joined by Bliss Army Emergency Relief specialist Randy Boyette with another video about why "It's Better at Bliss."
For more than 80 years, Army Emergency Relief has provided grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve the financial distress of Soldiers and their families.
To learn how you can support the Army’s only non-profit, visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org. This year’s annual pledge drive runs until June 14.
This work, AER drive continues - It's Better at Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS
