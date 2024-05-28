Kilo Company Academic Classes

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive academic classes on Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2024. Recruits receive 58 formal classes covering topics from administrative issues to combat care and Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|05.21.2024
|05.30.2024 13:46
|Video Productions
|925561
|240421-M-JM917-1001
|DOD_110345330
|00:01:25
|SC, US
|2
|2
