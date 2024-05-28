Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Academic Classes

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive academic classes on Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2024. Recruits receive 58 formal classes covering topics from administrative issues to combat care and Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925561
    VIRIN: 240421-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345330
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Academic Classes, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

