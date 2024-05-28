New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925560
|VIRIN:
|240421-M-JM917-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110345315
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlie Company Receiving, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps
Drill Instructor
Recruit Training
LEAVE A COMMENT