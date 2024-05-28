Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925560
    VIRIN: 240421-M-JM917-1002
    Filename: DOD_110345315
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Receiving, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps

    Drill Instructor

    Recruit Training

    Recruit
    Drill Instructor
    Receiving
    Yellow Foot Prints
    ERR
    Silver Hatches

