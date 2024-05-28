Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District brings flood fight training to Covington

    COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    George Minges, Emergency Management chief, Mark Cardwell, EM specialist, Jeff Brooks, EM specialist and Neil Cash, Levee Safety Program manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, provide flood fight training to members of the City of Covington public works, May 29, 2024 in Covington, Kentucky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925559
    VIRIN: 240529-A-PA223-1010
    Filename: DOD_110345307
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: COVINGTON, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisville District brings flood fight training to Covington, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Flood Fight
    Louisville District

