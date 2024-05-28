George Minges, Emergency Management chief, Mark Cardwell, EM specialist, Jeff Brooks, EM specialist and Neil Cash, Levee Safety Program manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, provide flood fight training to members of the City of Covington public works, May 29, 2024 in Covington, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925559
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-PA223-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110345307
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|COVINGTON, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville District brings flood fight training to Covington, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT