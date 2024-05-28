Mission Matters: Project Condor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



San Rafael Falls was Ecuador’s tallest waterfall, standing at 430 feet, until an upstream riverbed collapsed in 2020, diverting the river through a sinkhole below the falls and eventually destroying the natural lava dam that supported it. The U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador requested NGA’s technological support to use small unmanned aerial systems to map the impacted areas along the Coca River in July 2023.