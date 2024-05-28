Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Matters: Project Condor

    ECUADOR

    05.03.2024

    Video by Jonathan Stack 

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    San Rafael Falls was Ecuador’s tallest waterfall, standing at 430 feet, until an upstream riverbed collapsed in 2020, diverting the river through a sinkhole below the falls and eventually destroying the natural lava dam that supported it. The U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador requested NGA’s technological support to use small unmanned aerial systems to map the impacted areas along the Coca River in July 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:19
    Category: Series
    This work, Mission Matters: Project Condor, by Jonathan Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unmanned Aerial System
    UAV
    Ecuador
    Geospatial Intelligence
    San Rafael
    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

