Mission Matters: Project Condor

San Rafael Falls was Ecuador’s tallest waterfall, standing at 430 feet, until an upstream riverbed collapsed in 2020, diverting the river through a sinkhole below the falls and eventually destroying the natural lava dam that supported it. The U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador requested NGA’s technological support to use small unmanned aerial systems to map the impacted areas along the Coca River in July 2023.
|05.03.2024
|05.30.2024 13:19
|Series
|925558
|240503-D-KR246-6618
|DOD_110345297
|00:03:45
|EC
|0
|0
