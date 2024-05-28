Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators' Workshop April 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Patterson  

    9th Marine Corps District

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City, and St Louis experience the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 22-26 April, 2024. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925555
    VIRIN: 240530-M-QH615-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345190
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators' Workshop April 2024, by SSgt Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Recruiting
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT