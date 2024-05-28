Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City, and St Louis experience the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 22-26 April, 2024. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925555
|VIRIN:
|240530-M-QH615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110345190
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Educators' Workshop April 2024, by SSgt Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT