The U.S. Army 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade partnered with the Jordanian Armed Forces during bilateral High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fires conducted by a JAF HIMARS battalion and a U.S. HIMARS battalion, during Eager Lion 2024, May 20, in Jordan. The partnered live-fires also included Close Air Support live fire with assets from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and U.S. Air Force, including F-16 and MiG 23 fighter aircraft, and AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters.
3rd SFAB fires advisors Capt. Christine Mahana and 1st Sgt. Corey Kirkland, aka "Team Redleg," were on ground observing and communicating with partners during the events.
Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. The exercise is the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces.
This work, 3rd SFAB and JAF partner for HIMARS and Close Air Support Fires at Eager Lion 24, by MAJ Ed Robles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
