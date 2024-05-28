Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd SFAB and JAF partner for HIMARS and Close Air Support Fires at Eager Lion 24

    JORDAN

    05.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Ed Robles 

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The U.S. Army 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade partnered with the Jordanian Armed Forces during bilateral High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fires conducted by a JAF HIMARS battalion and a U.S. HIMARS battalion, during Eager Lion 2024, May 20, in Jordan. The partnered live-fires also included Close Air Support live fire with assets from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and U.S. Air Force, including F-16 and MiG 23 fighter aircraft, and AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters.
    3rd SFAB fires advisors Capt. Christine Mahana and 1st Sgt. Corey Kirkland, aka "Team Redleg," were on ground observing and communicating with partners during the events.
    Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. The exercise is the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925554
    VIRIN: 240520-A-XN061-7509
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_110345181
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: JO

