    Coast Guard medevacs 31-year-old man 63 miles off Southwest Pass, La.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans medevacs 31-year-old man near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, May 29, 2024. The helicopter crew transported the man to emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925553
    VIRIN: 240529-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345149
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: LA, US

    United States Coast Guard

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

