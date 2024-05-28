Coast Guard medevacs 31-year-old man 63 miles off Southwest Pass, La.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans medevacs 31-year-old man near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, May 29, 2024. The helicopter crew transported the man to emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925553
|VIRIN:
|240529-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110345149
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
United States Coast Guard
Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
LEAVE A COMMENT