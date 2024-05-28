Welcome to Czechia (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ahoj! Welcome to Czechia, host of the 2024 Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, a land of majestic castles.

Synopsis

The picturesque landscapes and majestic castles of Czechia will serve as the backdrop for the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Prague.

Czechia, steeped in a rich tapestry of history, has undergone a remarkable transformation since the end of the Soviet occupation. Today, Czechia stands as a beacon of economic vibrancy, inclusivity and democratic values.

The country joined NATO in 1999 and remains a steadfast member of the transatlantic Alliance, making significant contributions to our shared Euro-Atlantic security.

Here to introduce us to her country is Martina Ptáčková, an eight-time world champion in martial arts who has trained Allied soldiers at a military training centre and in the NATO multinational battlegroup in Slovakia.

Music

City of Stars by Andrei Mihai and Lucian Tudor Naste

