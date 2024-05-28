Peruvian Joint Chief of the Armed Forces, Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra and other national leadership members, participated in a briefing during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Lima, Peru, May 29, 2024. The briefing showcased the ability to integrate joint staff with partner nations during the multi-national training opportunity between the U.S., Peru, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, France and Ecuador, which improves the readiness of the U.S. and partner nation militaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925536
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110344855
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RS24: Peruvian Armed Forces leaders visit during morning CUB, by A1C Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT