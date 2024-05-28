RS24: Peruvian Armed Forces leaders visit during morning CUB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Peruvian Joint Chief of the Armed Forces, Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra and other national leadership members, participated in a briefing during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Lima, Peru, May 29, 2024. The briefing showcased the ability to integrate joint staff with partner nations during the multi-national training opportunity between the U.S., Peru, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, France and Ecuador, which improves the readiness of the U.S. and partner nation militaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)