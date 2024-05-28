Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS24: Peruvian Armed Forces leaders visit during morning CUB

    LIMA, PERU

    05.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Peruvian Joint Chief of the Armed Forces, Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra and other national leadership members, participated in a briefing during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Lima, Peru, May 29, 2024. The briefing showcased the ability to integrate joint staff with partner nations during the multi-national training opportunity between the U.S., Peru, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, France and Ecuador, which improves the readiness of the U.S. and partner nation militaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925536
    VIRIN: 240529-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_110344855
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: LIMA, PE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS24: Peruvian Armed Forces leaders visit during morning CUB, by A1C Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24

