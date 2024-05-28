Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unit Ministry Team visits Dachau concentration camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Video of Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialist apart of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria unit ministry team travel to Dachau concentration camp, Germany, May 15, 2024. The ministry team from USAG Bavaria host numerous leadership training sessions covering various themes to increase the tactical and emotional skills of their religious support providers.(U.S. Army Video By Spc. Andrew Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925531
    VIRIN: 240515-A-TQ927-6090
    Filename: DOD_110344745
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit Ministry Team visits Dachau concentration camp, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Germany

    Religious Programs Specialist

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT