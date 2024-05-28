Unit Ministry Team visits Dachau concentration camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925531" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video of Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialist apart of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria unit ministry team travel to Dachau concentration camp, Germany, May 15, 2024. The ministry team from USAG Bavaria host numerous leadership training sessions covering various themes to increase the tactical and emotional skills of their religious support providers.(U.S. Army Video By Spc. Andrew Clark)